Jamison Patton Feeling Great About Iowa Offer

When we first wrote about Jamison Patton back in June, he was searching for his first college football scholarship offer. It's safe to say his position has greatly improved.

Iowa State offered the Class of 2023 Des Moines Roosevelt Athlete shortly after our story. Nebraska followed suit on Oct. 30. Thursday, Iowa joined the party.

"It meant a lot," Patton told HN. "It was unexpected, so it felt great to finally pick up an offer from Iowa."

Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz delivered the news.

"He talked about my potential of being a big part to help out the secondary. He also referred to me playing (quarterback), which shows I’m a leader," Patton said.

Patton (6-1, 195) completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 1,278 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions this fall. He added 548 yards and seven scores on the ground. He recorded 23 tackles (15 solo, 1.5 for loss) and an interception on defense.

Iowa is recruiting Patton as a defensive back.

"I think I would fit well there. They have put a lot of DBs into the NFL, and they have a great secondary coach (Phil Parker)," he said.

Patton visited Iowa when it played host to Penn State on Oct. 9. He enjoyed it.

"The fan base is amazing, and you can tell the players all play for each other," he said.

Iowa State will play host to Patton this weekend for its game against Texas. He plans on being back in Iowa City next Saturday for the Hawkeyes' contest with Minnesota. He's set to visit Michigan on Nov. 27 when the Wolverines play host to Ohio State in the Big House.

Patton is one of the state's best all-around athletes.

This past summer as a sophomore, he posted a .996 OPS with five home runs, 41 RBIs, 32 runs and nine steals for the Roosevelt baseball team. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during the basketball campaign last winter.

You can watch Patton's highlights from his junior football season HERE.