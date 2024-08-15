Jay Higgins Sporting News Preseason All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa fifth-year senior Jay Higgins has been named a 2024 Sporting News Preseason All-American, the publication announced Wednesday.
The preseason honor is Higgins’ fourth. The Indianapolis native was also selected as a preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, Phil Steele and Athlon. Higgins was also named the Phil Steele Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Higgins earned All-America distinction from eight different outlets a season ago, including Sporting News. He was Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player on defense for a unit that ranked fourth nationally, surrendering 14.8 points per game.
Higgins started all 14 games in 2023, leading the team with 171 tackles (79 solo, 92 assists). The figure tied an Iowa single season school record, led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally. He finished with 15+ tackles in three games and 10+ tackles in 10 contests.
Former Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor were Sporting News Preseason All-Americans a year ago.
The Hawkeyes open the 2024 season Aug. 31, hosting Illinois State at 11 a.m. (CT) inside Kinnick Stadium.