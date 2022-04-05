Skip to main content
John Nestor Commits to Iowa Football

'23 Chicago Marist CB John Nestor

Chicago Defensive Back Makes the Call for Hawkeyes

Iowa Football added its seventh known verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Monday night when Chicago Marist High's John Nestor announced his intentions on social media. 

Rivals ranks Nestor (6-1, 190) as a three-star and the No. 24 player overall in Illinois for the cycle. He also reports scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Purdue in the Power 5. 

The Hawkeyes offered Nestor a scholarship when he visited for a junior day in early March. He spoke with HN after picking up the opportunity. 

"The thing I liked the most about Iowa was the culture and character of coaches and players in the program," he told HN at the time. "It’s truly different from anyone else, which I enjoyed a lot."

Nestor visited Iowa State this past weekend. He stopped at Minnesota and Purdue last month, and was scheduled to be at Nebraska on Saturday. 

As a junior, Nestor earned all-conference honors. He recorded 63.0 tackles (43.0 solo. 3.5 for loss), 1.0 sack and four interceptions. He forced three fumbles. 

"(The Iowa coaches) said I am a solid football player that brings versatility and athleticism to the table when it comes to putting me on the field," Nestor said last month. 

You can watch Nestor's junior highlights HERE

Class of 2023 Iowa Verbal Commitments

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

Alex Mota, ATH, Marion (IA) 

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA) 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

