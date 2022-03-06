Josh Gregory Sees Iowa Football Again

Josh Gregory continued building his relationship with Iowa during Saturday's junior day. The St. Louis (MO) Christian Brothers College High offensive lineman visited campus for the fourth time since July.

Gregory (6-7, 260) saw Kinnick Stadium twice in the fall. He attended the season-opener against Indiana and came back for the Minnesota game in November.

Saturday's stop added to his positive feelings about the Hawkeyes.

"Just the overall atmosphere of Iowa City is amazing and very unique," he told HN.

With the junior day being less hectic for Iowa coaches and players than a game day, Gregory saw how playing at the school would be when not facing an opponent.

"I just learned more of the inside stuff with the player panel, things about every day life as a Hawkeye," he said.

Arkansas State, Kansas and Minnesota have reportedly offered scholarships to Gregory. He's been receiving interest from Iowa, Louisville, Miami (Ohio) and others.

On Saturday, he spent time getting to better know Hawkeye assistants LeVar Woods and George Barnett.

"We talked mostly about what the future would look like and just life in general," Gregory said.

Barnett, who coaches his position, shared the Hawkeye philosophy on the approach up front.

"I honestly think I would fit perfectly, just seeing how their offensive line does things," Gregory said.

Gregory feels like he has a good handle on the program.

"I know a lot about the life of being a football player. Now I want to dive into the student aspect," he said.

Gregory is interested in a Pre-Med or Psychology major.

You can watch Gregory's junior highlights HERE.