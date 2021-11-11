Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Josiah Miamen Enters Transfer Portal
    Josiah Miamen

    Sophomore Tight End Set to Leave Iowa Program
    Iowa tight end Josiah Miamen warms up before a game against Colorado State on Sept. 25, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa redshirt sophomore tight end Josiah Miamen has entered the transfer portal, he told HN Thursday morning. The news was first reported by Rivals. He later confirmed it via social media. 

    Miamen (6-4, 244) appeared in three games this season, the first action of his college career. His only reception came at Maryland on Oct. 1 and went for 22 yards. 

    Miamen became the second confirmed Hawkeye entering the transfer portal this season. Florida receiver Quavon Matthews jumped in it on Oct. 4

    Rivals ranked Miamen a three-star prospect coming out of Dunlap (IL) High in the 2019 recruiting class. He chose Iowa ahead of reported scholarship offers from Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others. 

    Luke Lachey, a member of the '20 recruiting class, had passed Miamen as the No. 2 tight end on the Iowa depth chart. Junior Sam LaPorta topped the two deep. 

    Miamen was arrested in the spring and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Trespass, Interference with Official Acts, Public Intoxication and Possession of a Fictitious ID following an incident in an Iowa City bar. 

    Miamen missed most of the COVID-shortened '20 season with an injury. 

