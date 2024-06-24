Inside The Hawkeyes

Kaleb Brown Cited for OWI, Fake ID

Iowa Receiver Facing Multiple Charges 

Rob Howe

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was charged with OWI and possessing fake identification early Sunday morning, according to a report on KCJJ. The University of Iowa later confirmed arrest in a press release: 

University of Iowa football student-athlete Kaleb Brown was cited for Operating While Under the Influence in Iowa City early Sunday morning.

Brown is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program. 

  

Brown, a junior wide receiver from Chicago, caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last year for the Hawkeyes.

Most recent OWI convictions have carried with them a one-game suspension and other punishment from the football program. 

 

Rob Howe

