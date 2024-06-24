Kaleb Brown Cited for OWI, Fake ID
Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown was charged with OWI and possessing fake identification early Sunday morning, according to a report on KCJJ. The University of Iowa later confirmed arrest in a press release:
University of Iowa football student-athlete Kaleb Brown was cited for Operating While Under the Influence in Iowa City early Sunday morning.
Brown is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program.
Brown, a junior wide receiver from Chicago, caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last year for the Hawkeyes.
Most recent OWI convictions have carried with them a one-game suspension and other punishment from the football program.