Kamari Moulton Discusses New Offer from Iowa

'23 Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons RB Kamari Moulton. (photoyou4life.com)

Florida RB Hoping to Visit Hawkeyes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa Football lost a verbal commitment from four-star Florida running back Kendrick Raphael last month. Saturday, the Hawkeyes extended another scholarship offer to a Sunshine State ball carrier. 

Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons senior standout Kamari Moulton announced his opportunity on social media. He verbally committed to Florida Atlantic at the end of August. 

"This offer excites me because I know it’s a big program that loves to run the ball," Moulton told HN. 

Iowa assistant Abdul Hodge, a Fort Lauderdale native, and running back coach Ladell Betts are leading the program's recruitment of Moulton (5-11, 190). They're getting to know each other better and looking to set up a campus visit. 

"We’re trying to see if we can find a date and see if things can align," Moulton said. 

He reports scholarship offers from Syracuse, Akron, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn and Toledo, among others.  

According to MaxPreps.com. Moulton rushed 156 times for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last fall. This season, he's carried the ball 90 times for 502 yards and four scores, and has added 33 catches for 402 yards. 

"What’s most important to me in picking a school is what the school can bring me after I graduate because football is not going to last forever. I also got to feel like I’m home, and it has to be a nice environment," he said. 

Moulton plans in majoring in Business when he's in college. 

The 247Sports composite rankings show him as a three-star and the No. 87 running back in the country for 2023. It rates him as the No. 194 overall player in Florida for the cycle. 

You can watch Moulton's junior highlights HERE

