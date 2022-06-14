Skip to main content
Kedrick Raphael Commits to Iowa Football

Kedrick Raphael Commits to Iowa Football

4-Star Florida RB Makes Call for Hawkeyes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

4-Star Florida RB Makes Call for Hawkeyes

Kendrick Raphael officially visited Iowa Football this past weekend. The experience led to the four-star running back's verbal commitment Monday night. 

Raphael became the program's 11th known pledge in the 2023 recruiting class. The 2023 Naples (FL) High standout chose Iowa out of 21 reported scholarship offers, including opportunities from NC State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. 

Rivals ranks Raphael (5-10, 190) as a four-star prospect, the No. 15 running back nationally in '23 and the No, 50 player overall in Florida for the cycle. 247Sports sees him as a three-star, the No. 31 player at his position and the No. 88 overall recruit in the state. 

As a junior, Raphael rushed 126 times for 1,374 yards (10.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns.

You can watch Raphael's junior highlights HERE

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Will Heldt
Football

Will Heldt Recaps Iowa Football Official

By Rob HoweJun 12, 2022
James Resar
Football

Iowa Football Offers James Resar

By Rob HoweJun 11, 2022
Matt Gatens Drake
Basketball

Matt Gatens Finds His Way Home

By Rick BrownJun 10, 2022
Hayden Moore
Football

Hayden Moore Discusses Iowa Football Offer

By Rob HoweJun 10, 2022
Pryce Sandford
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Visits on Tap for Pryce Sandfort

By Rob HoweJun 9, 2022
Matt Gatens
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Hires Matt Gatens

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 9, 2022
Keaton Anthony
Spring Sports

Keaton Anthony, Brody Brecht Freshman All-Americans

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 8, 2022
Aaron Graves
Football

Aaron Graves MaxPreps National Athlete of Year

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 8, 2022