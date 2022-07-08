Iowa Football Adds Kenneth Merrieweather to '23 Class

Iowa's big recruiting weekend at the end of June yielded just one verbal commitment while it was happening. Indianapolis offensive lineman Trevor Lauck pledged on that Sunday.

Since the gathering, the event is steadily bearing more fruit. Five-star offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor jumped in last Friday. Tuesday, St. Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth made the call. Wednesday night, Detroit King defensive end/linebacker Kenneth Merrieweather joined the group, bringing Iowa's total of known verbal commitments in the 2023 Class to 16.

Merrieweather (6-3, 245) also reported scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Syracuse, among others. He visited Purdue and Cincinnati.

Rivals ranks Merrieweather as a three-star prospect. The recruiting service sees him as the No. 18 player overall in Michigan for '23.

You can check out Merrieweather's junior highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit