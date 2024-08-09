Lachey, McNamara on Comeback POY Award List
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa graduate-students Luke Lachey and Cade McNamara have been named to the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) announced on Wednesday.
Since 2018, the award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. In association with the Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, the College Sports Communicators honor three winners at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
A panel of college football writers, editors and sports information directors votes to select the honorees.
Lachey (six-foot-six, 247-pounds) was previously recognized as a preseason second-team All-Big Ten tight end by Athlon and was a fourth-team All-Big Ten pick by Phil Steele. Last season, the Columbus, Ohio, native secured 10 passes for 131 yards before sustaining a season-ending injury in the third game of the season.
Lachey has made 13 career starts through 30 games played, hauling in four touchdowns and 662 yards across 46 receptions.
McNamara (6-foot-1, 210-pounds) started at quarterback in Iowa’s first five games last season before sustaining a season-ending injury. McNamara completed 46-of-90 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
MnNamara previously played at the University of Michigan, where he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. The Reno, Nevada, native started all 14 games that season, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship.
McNamara completed 210-of-327 passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, McNamara appeared in four games as a sophomore in 2020, completing 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.