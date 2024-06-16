Landon Blum Reacts to Iowa Football Offer
Woodbine's Landon Blum spent two of the last three days in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes then made sure he'd be back.
Blum reported receiving a scholarship offer from them Saturday night after attending the team's recruiting tailgater. The wideout added it to the one he picked up from Iowa State in April. He joined Norwalk's Luke Brewer as the only instate sophomores with opportunities from the Hawkeyes and Cyclones.
The Iowa coaches told Blum what led them to offering a scholarship.
"They saw that I’m a team-first type of guy, I take academics seriously, and, humbly saying, an athletic and talented individual," he told HN.
Prep Redzone Iowa ranks Blum as the No. 3 player in the state's 2027 class. The two student-athletes ahead of him, Brewer and Jaxx DeJean, also claim Hawkeye offers.
Blum left town Saturday with his offer and a much better understanding of what Iowa Football is about.
"I really liked the individual wide receiver drills at the camp, and I really liked talking to all the coaches during the visit and building relationships with all of them," he said.
"One of the things I like most about Iowa is their philosophy and how they run their program."
Blum (6-5, 200) announced his presence as a freshman. He caught 50 passes for 839 yards (16.8 YPC) and 17 touchdowns last fall. His 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals all ranked second on the hoops team during the winter, and he was one of the school's top sprinters in the spring.
In watching Blum's junior highlight video for football, we see the athleticism of a three-sport athlete. He excels at winning 50-50 balls and outrunning defenders. He's also an advanced route runner for his age.