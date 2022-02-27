Leighton Jones Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa Football picked up its sixth known verbal commitment in its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday night when Brownsburg (IN) High offensive lineman Leighton Jones announced he'd be a Hawkeye.

Jones (6-4, 260) became the third junior commitment for Iowa in the last two weeks. Marion (IA) High receiver Alex Mota and Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney pledged last week. That trio joined Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter, Norwalk (IA) defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and New Jersey quarterback Marco Lainez in the cycle.

Iowa offered Jones a scholarship earlier this week. He spoke with HN about the opportunity.

"The Iowa offer is very exciting because they're an offensive line program," he said on Monday. "When they think of Iowa, they think of technical, mean, quick guys. I really like Iowa by the way they handle business, no hype, not throwing out offers to everyone and run by first-class people."

Purdue also offered Jones a scholarship on Monday. He also reported opportunities from Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan and others. Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska, Notre Dame, West Virginia and Wisconsin had been showing him interest. He visited Purdue and Wisconsin for games in the fall.

247 Sports ranks Jones as a three-star prospect, the No. 51 interior offensive lineman nationally for 2023 and the No. 6 player overall in Indiana for the cycle.

Jones finished third at 285 pounds at last weekend's Indiana High School State Wrestling Meet. He ended his season with a 44-3 record.

The Hawkeyes are recruiting Jones as a center. You can watch his junior highlights HERE.