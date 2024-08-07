Leshon Williams on Doak Walker Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa senior running back Leshon Williams has been named a preseason candidate for the 2024 Doak Walker Award, it was announced Tuesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
The award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back, is named for SMU’s three-time All-American running back Doak Walker. This season marks the 34th edition of the award.
Williams (5-foot-10, 214-pounds) led the team with 170 rushes for 821 yards (4.8 yards per carry) in 2023. He had three 100-yard games during the season, including a career-high 174 yards in the road win at Wisconsin.
The Chicago native, who is an Athlon preseason All-Big Ten fourth team selection this season, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the league coaches and media in 2023. He was also a Phil Steele fourth-team All-Big Ten selection and Iowa’s Roy Carver Team Offensive MVP.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, 2024.
Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005.
Iowa opens the season on Aug. 31 against Illinois State. The sold-out game is set for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff.
