LeShun Daniels Jr. Named Iowa Honorary Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr., will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Northwestern on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in the Hawkeye Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Daniels, Jr., played his final season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, rushing for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started five games in 2015, rushing for 646 yards and eight touchdowns as the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West Division title. Iowa posted a 20-7 record in his final two seasons, while winning 35 games during his career.

The Warren, Ohio, native completed his Hawkeye career with 1,888 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks 18th in career rushing yards and is tied for 11th in rushing touchdowns. His best individual performance came in a 2015 win over Minnesota when he rushed 26 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Daniels, Jr., was named a Permanent Team Captain and Most Valuable Player as a senior, while earning the Hayden Fry Award. He signed an NFL free agent contract with New England following his Hawkeye career.

Daniels, Jr., will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.