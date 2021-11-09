Tyler Linderbaum Lombardi Award Finalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named one of four finalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Rotary Lombardi Award in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston.

The Lombardi Award winner will be presented Dec. 8 in Houston. The award annually recognizes the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Joining Linderbaum as finalists are offensive lineman Kenyon Green of Texas A&M, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 2010.

Linderbaum has started 30 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 23-7 record during that span. Iowa won its final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins. The Hawkeyes are ranked 14th in the current coaches poll after being ranked No. 2 in the nation earlier this season.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News. He was named preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was a second-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele, and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

Iowa hosts Minnesota on Saturday (2:40 p.m., BTN). Saturday’s contest is sold out. Iowa closes the home season the following Saturday, hosting Illinois on Senior Day (1 p.m., FS1).