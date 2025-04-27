Inside The Hawkeyes

Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Huge Opportunity with Baltimore Ravens

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jay Higgins has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Ben Cooper

Iowa's Jay Higgins (34) lines up against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jay Higgins (34) lines up against Iowa State during the Cy-Hawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes star linebacker Jay Higgins has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Higgins was an All-American for the Hawkeyes in the 2024 season, as he had 124 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Higgins was with the Hawkeyes from 2020 to the 2024 season and was a leader for Iowa's defense in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

The 23-year-old now joins a Ravens team that is a contender in the AFC. Higgins joins inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

Smith is one of the best linebackers in the league, as he's been an All-Pro for three consecutive seasons. He had 154 total tackles along with 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He could be a great mentor for Higgins to develop in the NFL.

While Higgins is a great undrafted pickup, he has work cut out to earn a roster spot on a talented team. He could be a solid depth linebacker and special-teams player for the Ravens if he makes the roster.

