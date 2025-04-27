Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Huge Opportunity with Baltimore Ravens
Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes star linebacker Jay Higgins has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
Higgins was an All-American for the Hawkeyes in the 2024 season, as he had 124 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
Higgins was with the Hawkeyes from 2020 to the 2024 season and was a leader for Iowa's defense in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
The 23-year-old now joins a Ravens team that is a contender in the AFC. Higgins joins inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.
Smith is one of the best linebackers in the league, as he's been an All-Pro for three consecutive seasons. He had 154 total tackles along with 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He could be a great mentor for Higgins to develop in the NFL.
While Higgins is a great undrafted pickup, he has work cut out to earn a roster spot on a talented team. He could be a solid depth linebacker and special-teams player for the Ravens if he makes the roster.
