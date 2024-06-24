Inside The Hawkeyes

Lucas Allgeyer Chooses Hawkeye Football

St. Louis OL Commits to Iowa Sunday 

Rob Howe

'25 STL OL Lucas Allgeyer (Photo: UI)
'25 STL OL Lucas Allgeyer (Photo: UI) /
In this story:

Iowa Football continued building its offensive line on Sunday with a pair of commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. Earlier in the day, Indianapolis guard Cameron Herron made the call for the Hawkeyes. Later, St. Louis tackle Lucas Allgeyer joined him

Those front men were part of Iowa's big official visit weekend with student-athletes that had previously pledged to the program and top targets in the cycle. Their decisions brought the Hawkeyes to 10 known verbal commitments in '25. 

Prep Redzone ranks Allgeyer (6-6, 280) as the No. 15 overall in prospect in Missouri for this cycle. All of the major scouting services see him as a three-star recruit with the On3 Industry ranking tabbing him as 31st best offensive tackle nationally in '25 and the 247Sports composite listing him as the No. 36 interior O-Lineman. 

Allgeyer officially visited Northwestern and Kansas State, too. He reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Washington and others. 

As a junior, Allgeyer shines on defense during his junior highlight video. The few clips that show the Mary Institute and St. Louis  Country Day playing offensive line reveal how his athleticism, agility and quickness can play up on that side of the ball. 

2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments 

Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)

Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)

Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)

Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)

Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)

Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois) 

Mason Woods (TE, Iowa City West) 

Cameron Herron (OL, Indiana) 

Lucas Allgeyer (OL, St. Louis) 

Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake) 

Published
Rob Howe

ROB HOWE

HN Staff

Home/Football