Lucas Allgeyer Chooses Hawkeye Football
Iowa Football continued building its offensive line on Sunday with a pair of commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. Earlier in the day, Indianapolis guard Cameron Herron made the call for the Hawkeyes. Later, St. Louis tackle Lucas Allgeyer joined him.
Those front men were part of Iowa's big official visit weekend with student-athletes that had previously pledged to the program and top targets in the cycle. Their decisions brought the Hawkeyes to 10 known verbal commitments in '25.
Prep Redzone ranks Allgeyer (6-6, 280) as the No. 15 overall in prospect in Missouri for this cycle. All of the major scouting services see him as a three-star recruit with the On3 Industry ranking tabbing him as 31st best offensive tackle nationally in '25 and the 247Sports composite listing him as the No. 36 interior O-Lineman.
Allgeyer officially visited Northwestern and Kansas State, too. He reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Washington and others.
As a junior, Allgeyer shines on defense during his junior highlight video. The few clips that show the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day playing offensive line reveal how his athleticism, agility and quickness can play up on that side of the ball.
2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments
Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)
Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)
Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)
Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)
Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)
Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois)
Mason Woods (TE, Iowa City West)
Cameron Herron (OL, Indiana)
Lucas Allgeyer (OL, St. Louis)
Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake)