Luke Brewer High on Hawkeyes
Luke Brewer didn't need much time to consider what he likes about Iowa. Saying the Hawkeyes boast a strong history of success at his position is an understatement.
"Well, I think Iowa has the reputation of being Tight End U, so it kinda stands for itself. They know what they are doing with their tight end," the Class of 2027 prospect told HN.
Iowa felt like Brewer could carry on the tradition after watching him perform at its camp on Thursday. The Hawkeyes offered the advanced Norwalk (IA) High tight end a scholarship.
"They said they offered because they know I work hard, compete and care about the game of football," Brewer said.
The program is known for playing physical football. Brewer embraces that approach, and it's what he enjoyed most about Thursday's workout.
"I liked the head-on-head one-on-ones and the blocking because it was padded. It was actual hard-nose football," he said.
Iowa has been recruiting Brewer since last year. He attended a game at Kinnick Stadium in the fall and returned to campus for spring practice.
There's more he hopes to learn about the Hawkeyes as he sorts through an impressive offer list that will only grow from here.
"I would like to find out about their lifting program, what their lifts are and their lifting schedule," he said.
It's be a fruitful month for Brewer's recruitment. He added the Iowa offer to the ones he received from Miami (FL), Kansas State and Toledo in June. Iowa State offered last season.
Brewer (6-4, 220) is physically advanced for a sophomore as you can see while watching his ninth-grade highlights from last fall. He's proficient in route running, fast, and a willing and able blocker.
As a freshman, Brewer caught 26 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. He played varsity basketball last winter, and competed in sprints and throws during track.