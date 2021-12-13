Marco Lainez Commits to Iowa Football

Iowa Football landed its quarterback in the 2023 Class on Monday. Princeton (NJ) Hun School signal caller Marco Lainez announced his decision on social media.

Rivals ranks Lainez (6-3, 225) as a four-star quarterback and the 13th-best pro-style quarterback nationally in his class. The service sees him as the No. 5 player overall in New Jersey for the cycle.

The right-hander also reported scholarship offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt and West Virginia, among others. He visited Michigan State late last month. Iowa played host to Lainez a week before his East Lansing stop.

Lainez completed 93 of 116 passes (80.2 percent) for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns against just two interceptions this season for a 9-0 team. The junior rushed 41 times for 451 yards and two scores.

Lainez became the Hawkeyes' third known verbal pledge in the '23 Class. He joined Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter and Norwalk (IA) High Maddux Borcherding- Johnson.

You can watch Lainez's junior highlights HERE.