Martin Owusu Discusses Iowa Relationship

Martin Owusu's recruitment is moving along at a steady pace. The Prior Lake (MN) defensive end is doing what he can to make sure it continues.

South Dakota, Akron, Western Michigan, Utah State and Toledo have reportedly offered him scholarships during the last week. They joined previous opportunities from Central Michigan, Illinois State, Wyoming and Northern Iowa.

While appreciative of all the Group of 5 and high-end FCS avenues, Owusu welcomes a chance from bigger schools. He believes in his ability to perform on the highest level of college football.

"My next step is finding that Big Ten (program) to pull the trigger," he told HN.

Iowa could be that school. Owusu (6-4, 245) is building a relationship with the Hawkeyes aided by two campus visits.

He took in the Penn State game at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 9. He returned for junior day last month.

"I loved the way I was treated by the entire coaching staff and people around Iowa. Me and my family loved every minute spent at Iowa, and my family and I spent a lot of time having conversations with (assistant) coach(es) (Kelvin) Bell and (Ladell) Betts," Owusu said.

He's done his best to familiarize himself with colleges showing him interest. He's also visited Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa.

Iowa stands out from the crowd.

"I think the bottom line is that the Hawkeyes are real, and if they are recruiting you, it truly means something," he said. "I felt that I left the visit in a really great spot."

Owusu also stands out on the mat, wrestling heavyweight for Prior Lake.

You can watch Owusu's junior highlights HERE.