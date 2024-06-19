Mason Woods Commits to Iowa Football
Iowa Football didn't travel far for its latest commitment. It also didn't require a ton of research.
Mason Woods, son of Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, announced his pledge Wednesday afternoon on social media. The Iowa City West tight end became the program's eighth-known verbal pledge overall and the third player at his position in the cycle.
Mason Woods (6-3, 215) chose the Hawkeyes ahead of reported scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and others. He visited Notre Dame and elsewhere.
After receiving his Iowa opportunity a little more than a year ago, Mason Woods spoke with HN about it.
"It was really a surreal moment, considering that my dad played for coach Ferentz and I had been around the program my whole life," he said back then.
Prep Redzone Iowa ranks Woods as the ninth best prospect overall in the state for 2025. The 247 Composite and On3 Industry rankings also have him at No. 9.
Woods caught 35 passes for 535 receiving yards last season. He also shined on defense as you can see when watching his junior highlight video.
2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments
Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)
Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)
Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)
Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)
Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)
Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake)
Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois)
Mason Woods (TW, Iowa City West)