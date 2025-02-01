Multiple Iowa Hawkeyes Finish As Highest-Graded Player At Position In Big Ten
After finishing the 2024 season with an 8-5 record, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to find success on the field through multiple stellar performances from the program's star players.
According to Pro Football Focus, five Hawkeyes ended the year as the highest-rated player at their position in the Big Ten Conference.
Iowa clearly demonstrated that their rich history on the offensive line will continue for years to come, as tackle Gennings Dunker (90.2), center Logan Jones (83.7) and guard Connor Colby (77.1) led the Big Ten in PFF grades at their respective positions. As a unit, Iowa's front line gave up an impressive 17 sacks in 2024, which was tied for No. 26 in all of FBS football.
In addition to their success against the pass rush, the Hawkeyes' offensive line played a key role in running back Kaleb Johnson's impressive 2024 campaign. The veteran tailback had 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season, thanks to a talented group up front.
On defense, EDGE rusher Max Llewellyn (90.0) and linebacker Jay Higgins (87.8) were also two of the best at their positions this year. Llewellyn was a versatile threat as a junior, as he finished with 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble in 2023. While he dominated in the trenches, Higgins displayed his well-rounded skillset on defense, as he led the team in tackles (124) and interceptions (4) in his final season with the Hawkeyes.
Despite head coach Kirk Ferentz losing both Higgins and Colby to the 2025 NFL Draft, Iowa is set to return three out of the five players in Dunker, Jones, and Lllewellyn. The combination of returning starters and transfer portal acquisition, such as quarterback Mark Gronowski, could make for an improved starting lineup in 2025.