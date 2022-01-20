My'Keil Gardner Picks Up Iowa Football Opportunity

Developed defensive linemen are a hot commodity along the recruiting trail. Colleges across the country are searching for athletic big men, the supply much less than the demand.

The pursuit led Iowa Football to Arizona, a state it doesn't dip into very often. The Hawkeyes offered Peoria (AZ) Liberty High junior My'Keil Gardner a scholarship on Wednesday.

"I actually don’t know much about Iowa me being in Arizona, but I know they always have a good defense and put people in the NFL," Gardner told HN.

"Also, from what (Iowa assistant) coach (LeVar Woods) told me (Wednesday), school means just the same as football to them."

Gardner (6-2, 285) reports 11 scholarship offers. The list includes opportunities from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State, Texas and Wisconsin.

According to MaxPreps.com, Gardner totaled 86 tackles (24.0 for loss) as a junior. He recorded 10.0 sacks and was credited with 5 passes defended.

"(Woods) talked about (Iowa's) system and where I fit in and that he really liked my film," Gardner said.

"Coach Levar was real. He told me what he knows from him coaching and playing at Iowa."

Gardner will research the Hawkeyes now that he has an offer.

"I don’t know too much about Iowa, so whatever information I can gain I’m happy with. I will be on a visit and get more information when I’m there," he said.

Gardner is considering different majors based on his interests. Academics will be important in his college decision.

"I really Psychology, so I might study it in college, but open to other things, too," he said.

You can watch Gardner's junior highlights HERE.