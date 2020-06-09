NCAA Plan For Return Taking Shape

A six-week plan of preparation for the college football season is in its final planning stages, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported on Monday.

College football programs have been locked down since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many programs, including Iowa, did not get to have any spring practice sessions, although Iowa was able to finish its winter workout plan.

The Hawkeyes, like many teams, have started voluntary workouts to begin preparing for the 2020 season. Iowa's season opens with a home game on Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said that it would be optimal to have an eight-week schedule of preparation for the football season, with six weeks being the minimum.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the preseason practice plan on Thursday and recommend it to the NCAA Division I Council.

A draft of the plan has been circulated to conference offices and athletic departments for feedback. The Division I Council would approve the final version of the plan at its next meeting on June 17.

Dellinger wrote that under the plan required summer workouts, which include interaction with coaches, could begin as early as July 6. Those would be followed by two weeks of enhanced summer training, in which players are allowed 20 hours a week for activities, including eight hours of strength training and film review, an hour walk-through practice each day and an hour of daily team meetings.

Players cannot wear helmets or pads during walk-throughs, but can use a football. A four-week schedule of practices would then go through August until the beginning of the season.