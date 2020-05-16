NCAA Could Vote To Lift Moratorium On On-Campus Activities

The NCAA has a moratorium on on-campus activities for college athletes that is set to expire on May 31.

That moratorium may end if the NCAA's Division I council votes on Wednesday to allow athletes to return on June 1.

Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated on Friday that several options are possible when the 40-member council votes.

SI's Ross Dellinger wrote:

"Council members have three options. They can keep campuses shutdown completely by extending the ban, an unlikely ruling, according to people knowledgeable about the discussions; they can open campuses for voluntary training (without coaching interaction); or they can grant required training (with staff interaction). Members are in somewhat agreement on allowing voluntary access, but they plan to get feedback from coaches and administrators over the coming days."

The Big Ten's moratorium on activities also extends through June 1. Big Ten presidents and chancellors meet on June 7.

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro, chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Friday that he expects all 14 Big Ten schools to have football in the fall unless state policies prohibit campuses from opening.

Dellinger wrote that athletic departments around the nation were getting ready for voluntary workouts if the moratorium is lifted:

"In that scenario, players would work out at team facilities while strength staff members provide supervision and other school officials administer safety precautions, such as screening athletes, sanitizing equipment and creating small-group training schedules. But many administrators are hoping the Council lifts the ban to allow required training, when players can have their normal summer activity maximum of eight hours per week—six with strength coaches and two with on-field coaches."