HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

NCAA Could Vote To Lift Moratorium On On-Campus Activities

John Bohnenkamp

The NCAA has a moratorium on on-campus activities for college athletes that is set to expire on May 31.

That moratorium may end if the NCAA's Division I council votes on Wednesday to allow athletes to return on June 1.

Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated on Friday that several options are possible when the 40-member council votes.

SI's Ross Dellinger wrote:

"Council members have three options. They can keep campuses shutdown completely by extending the ban, an unlikely ruling, according to people knowledgeable about the discussions; they can open campuses for voluntary training (without coaching interaction); or they can grant required training (with staff interaction). Members are in somewhat agreement on allowing voluntary access, but they plan to get feedback from coaches and administrators over the coming days."

The Big Ten's moratorium on activities also extends through June 1. Big Ten presidents and chancellors meet on June 7.

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro, chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Friday that he expects all 14 Big Ten schools to have football in the fall unless state policies prohibit campuses from opening.

Dellinger wrote that athletic departments around the nation were getting ready for voluntary workouts if the moratorium is lifted:

"In that scenario, players would work out at team facilities while strength staff members provide supervision and other school officials administer safety precautions, such as screening athletes, sanitizing equipment and creating small-group training schedules. But many administrators are hoping the Council lifts the ban to allow required training, when players can have their normal summer activity maximum of eight hours per week—six with strength coaches and two with on-field coaches."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Friday's Clicks: A Look At Kittle's Gym

Former Iowa tight end puts together his own workout area.

John Bohnenkamp

How Patrick Mahomes Offered Advice to Iowa Recruit

2021 commit Arland Bruce IV listened to what the Chiefs QB had to say.

Adam Hensley

Summer Preview: The Running Backs

Goodson, Sargent make a powerful duo.

John Bohnenkamp

Extension Of Dead Period Could Affect Iowa's Recruiting

NCAA's moratorium on in-person visits and evaluation extended to June 30, but it could last longer.

John Bohnenkamp

Thursday's Clicks: Commissioners Give Their Thoughts On Sports Return

Everything is on the table for what a college football season could look like.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Preview: The Quarterbacks

Iowa is looking for a new starter after three years of Stanley at the helm.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NBA Draft Deadline Pushed Back

Players will get extended time to decide whether to withdraw.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday's Clicks: Pieces Starting To Connect For Fall Puzzle

Tuesday was an active day in college sports with decisions that could affect the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Finds Recruiting Success Despite COVID-19 Uncertainty

Barnes addresses Iowa's 2021 class, and the strategies that are part of the construction.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: Lawrence, Tausaga Receive Big Ten Honors

Iowa sophomore named men's indoor track athlete of the year.

John Bohnenkamp