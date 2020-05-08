HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Wirfs, Bucs Open At New Orleans

Iowa's Tristan Wirfs blocks Michigan's Josh Uche last season. (Kirthman F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press for USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Tristan Wirfs' first regular-season game in the NFL will be on Sept. 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at New Orleans.

Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive tackle, was a first-round pick by the Bucs in last month's NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay has five night games this season — Oct. 8 at Chicago, Oct. 25 at Las Vegas, Nov. 2 at New York against the Giants, Nov. 8 at home against New Orleans and Nov. 23 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wirfs will also get to face former Iowa teammates Noah Fant, Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia when Tampa Bay plays in Denver against the Broncos on Sept. 27.

The Bucs also have a Dec. 13 home game against Minnesota. The Vikings drafted former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the seventh round.

The Buffalo Bills, who selected former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round, will open the season on Sept. 13 with a home game against the New York Jets.

Epenesa will go up against former Iowa tight end George Kittle in Week 13, when the Bills play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 7. Epenesa will also see Fant, Jewell and Ojemudia in Week 15, when the Bills play at Denver.

The Broncos open the season on Monday Night Football, with a Sept. 14 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Denver's first preseason game will be against Kittle and the 49ers at home on a date to be determined.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thursday's Clicks: Shay Named New ETSU Coach

Long-time assistant was a walk-on basketball player at Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: Wirfs Will 'Continue To Blossom'

Iowa coach raves about his former offensive tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

Options? Ferentz Has Heard Them All, But Doesn't Have The Answers

Iowa coach says on the Dan Patrick Show that everything has been discussed when it comes time to start the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Adds Commitment From Nebraska WR

Johnson becomes 15th commitment to Hawkeyes' 2021 class.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Are Building A Strong 2021 Class

With 15 commitments, it's another execution of efficiency for Ferentz and his staff.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday's Clicks: Iowa Coaches Set For Virtual Outreach Events

Coaches, athletes will be available during weekly shows on Facebook.

John Bohnenkamp

Connor McCaffery Deals With Loss Of Two Seasons

Third-year sophomore is on Iowa's basketball and baseball teams.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Doyle Makes Sure Hawkeyes Maintain Their Routines

Strength and conditioning coach stays in contact with players off-campus.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Tuesday's Clicks: Warren Talks About Big Ten's Mental Health Initiatives

Mental Health Cabinet, access to Calm app just part of conference's plan.

John Bohnenkamp

Monday's Clicks: Katz Thinks Garza Will Return

Big Ten Network analyst believes Iowa center will be back after testing NBA Draft process.

John Bohnenkamp