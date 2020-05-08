Wirfs, Bucs Open At New Orleans

Tristan Wirfs' first regular-season game in the NFL will be on Sept. 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at New Orleans.

Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive tackle, was a first-round pick by the Bucs in last month's NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay has five night games this season — Oct. 8 at Chicago, Oct. 25 at Las Vegas, Nov. 2 at New York against the Giants, Nov. 8 at home against New Orleans and Nov. 23 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wirfs will also get to face former Iowa teammates Noah Fant, Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia when Tampa Bay plays in Denver against the Broncos on Sept. 27.

The Bucs also have a Dec. 13 home game against Minnesota. The Vikings drafted former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the seventh round.

The Buffalo Bills, who selected former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round, will open the season on Sept. 13 with a home game against the New York Jets.

Epenesa will go up against former Iowa tight end George Kittle in Week 13, when the Bills play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 7. Epenesa will also see Fant, Jewell and Ojemudia in Week 15, when the Bills play at Denver.

The Broncos open the season on Monday Night Football, with a Sept. 14 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Denver's first preseason game will be against Kittle and the 49ers at home on a date to be determined.