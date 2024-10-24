NFL Scout Drops Bold Prediction for Iowa Star RB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have received a massive season so far from star running back Kaleb Johnson. With Cade McNamara and the passing game struggling, Johnson has literally been the offense for the most part this season.
Due to the way he has played, Johnson has put his name on the map as a potential top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So far this season in seven games, Johnson has racked up 132 carries for 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also caught 16 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Those numbers could help him work his way up in the draft and potentially even into the first round.
An NFL scout spoke to me about Johnson and his potential future at the NFL level. He ended up making a very bold prediction about the Iowa star.
"There are a lot of talented running backs in this draft. Many believe (Ashton) Jeanty out of Boise State will be the best back in the 2025 class, but I think it's going to be Kaleb Johnson. What he's doing this year with the offense that's around him speaks for itself."
He continued on, making another prediction about where Johnson could be drafted and what teams might have interest in him.
"I think he's going to be the best running back from the class, but I have him in early or middle second round. As for some teams to watch, I'd think the Cowboys are one. Another that I think would be a perfect fit would be the Broncos. Growing an offense around Bo Nix and Johnson would be a nice pairing."
Both of those predictions are great news for Johnson. He is certainly earning the praise that he has been receiving this season.
Of course, in order to reach those lofty expectations, Johnson will need to continue performing at a high level throughout the remainder of the 2024 college football season.
Next up for Johnson and the Hawkeyes will be a matchup this weekend against Northwestern at home. After losing to Michigan State last week, they have a huge opportunity for a big bounce-back win.