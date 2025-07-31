Now In NFL, Nick Jackson Still Being Recognized For Time With Iowa Hawkeyes
Former Iowa Hawkeyes' star linebacker Nick Jackson is still racking up recgonition for his time spent in Iowa City. This is despite the fact that he's currently in training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he's technically not even a Hawkeye anymore.
Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye, though, and Jackson's time in Iowa City was impactful — albiet abbreviated.
From Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson committed to Virginia out of high school as a 4-star recruit, and he spent two seasons with the Cavaliers. He transferred to Iowa for his junior season and had two great years with the Hawkeyes. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten linebacker in 2023, and he was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player in 2024.
Jackson is now being honored alongside Iowa swimmer Alix O'Brien as one of two 2025 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners. All varsity sports at Iowa had a representative on the list, but it was Jackson and O'Brien who won it for the Hawkeyes.
"The student-athletes chosen were individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior, were in good academic standing and demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting," the press release read.
Jackson started all 13 games in 2024 for Iowa. He notched 91 tackles, including five for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, five quarterback pressures, and seven pass break-ups. He's now apparently doing well as he looks to make the Buccaneers' squad in fall camp as a former undrafted free agent.
An Iowa football player has won the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for now three seasons in a row. The award went to Kaevon Merriweather in 2023 and to Jay Higgins in 2024.