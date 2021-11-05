Odds & Trends: Iowa Looks to Get Right in Evanston

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is 5-1 in its last six road games against the spread. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, they're coming off that one loss.

As a 3.0-point dog, they fell 27-7 at rival Wisconsin last week. Last season's opener at Purdue was the last time they fell short in the spot.

Iowa can get back in the gamblers' good graces Saturday ( 6 p.m. CT, BTN) when they travel to Northwestern. It's 1-4 straight up against the Wildcats in their last five meetings.

Here's a closer look at this year's matchup from a gambling perspective:

Point Spreads: The game opened with Iowa -10.0 on Sunday at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -12.0 as of Thursday morning. All of the outlets in the consensus had it at Northwestern +12.0 with the exception of Fan Duel (+11.5).

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City each had it at Iowa -12.0.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -650 and Northwestern +440. Iowa's number moved to -500 as of Thursday morning with Northwestern at +400. Fan Duel was the high on the Hawkeyes at -550 with Draft Kings and Points Bet the lowest on the Hawkeyes at -490. Draft Kings and Points Bet are the low on the Wildcats (+360) and Circa the high (+420).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at -500 and Northwestern at +375. Hard Rock had the Hawkeyes at -490 and the Wildcats at +360.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday afternoon, VI consensus puts it at 40.5, right where it opened on Sunday. All of the books in the consensus showed it at 40.5 Thursday morning.

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock also showed it at 40.5.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday morning, 51 percent of the wagers were made on the Hawkeyes, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Iowa -11.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Northwestern Trends

-Wildcats are 4-1 Against The Spread in their last 5 games in November.

-Northwestern is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games following a straight up loss.

-Wildcats are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games.

-Northwestern is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games as a home underdog.

-Wildcats are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

-Under is 6-1-1 in Northwestern's last 8 games after allowing more than 40 points in its previous game.

-Under is 9-4 in Wildcats last 13 conference games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss.

-Iowa is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games as a favorite.

-Hawkeyes are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 conference games.

-Iowa is 10-4-1 ATS in its last 15 games overall.

-Hawkeyes are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

-Under is 5-1 in Iowa's last 6 games following a straight up loss.

-Under is 7-2 in Hawkeyes last 9 games overall.

Matchup Trends

-Under is 6-1 in the last 7 meetings at Northwestern.

-Favorite is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 meetings.