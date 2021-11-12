Odds & Trends: Battle for Floyd of Rosedale

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Two of the four teams tied for first place in the Big Ten West Division face off Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN) when Minnesota travels to Iowa. There's plenty on the line when the border rivals meet for the 115th time.

The Hawkeyes have won six in a row in the series and eight of the last nine meetings. The Golden Gophers last claimed victory in Iowa City during the 1999 season.

Here's a closer look at this year's matchup from a gambling perspective:

Point Spreads: The game opened with Iowa -7.0 on Sunday at Vegas Insider (VI). The VI consensus showed the number at the Hawkeyes -5.5 as of Thursday morning. All of the outlets in the consensus had it at Minnesota +5.5 with the exception of Caesars (+5), and Fan Duel and Points Bet, where it was off the board, likely as a result of Iowa's unknown quarterback situation.

If you're shopping locally, Elite Sportsbook in Riverside, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Sportsbook in Sioux City each had it at Iowa -5.5.

Money Lines: The VI consensus opened with Iowa -230 and Northwestern +195. Iowa's number moved to -210 as of Thursday morning with Northwestern at +180. BET MGM was the high on the Hawkeyes at -220 with Caesars the lowest on the Hawkeyes at -190. Draft Kings and Caesars are the low on the Gophers (+170), and BET MGM and Super Book the high (+180).

Locally, Elite showed Iowa at -220 and Northwestern at +180. Hard Rock had the Hawkeyes at -215 and the Wildcats at +170.

Over/Under: Also referred to as "the total", this number represents the amount of combined points scored by the two teams. As of Thursday morning, VI consensus puts it at 37.0, down .5 from where it opened on Sunday. All of the books in the consensus showed it at 37.0 Thursday morning other than Draft Kings (37.5), and Fan Duel and Points Bet (off board).

Locally, Elite and Hard Rock also showed it at 37.0.

Public Percentages Wagered: Books track the percentages of bets placed on each team in a given game.

As of Thursday morning, 61 percent of the wagers were made on the Gophers, according to ActionNetwork.com, which showed the point spread as Iowa -5.5.

These percentages often shift as the game draws closer. The "sharps" (professional gamblers) frequently come in late with their bets.

Minnesota Trends

-Golden Gophers are 4-0 Against The Spread vs. a team with a winning record.

-Minnesota is 7-1-1 ATS in its last 9 conference games.

-Golden Gophers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

-Minnesota is 21-4-4 ATS in its last 29 games following a ATS loss.

-Golden Gophers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

-Under is 4-0 in Minnesota's last 4 games as a road underdog.

-Under is 5-1 in Golden Gophers last 6 road games.

Iowa Trends

-Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

-Iowa is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games following a straight up win.

-Hawkeyes are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

-Iowa is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in its previous game.

-Under is 12-3-1 in Hawkeyes' last 16 home games.

-Under is 15-5-1 in Iowa's last 21 games as a home favorite.

-Under is 20-8-1 in Hawkeyes' last 29 games overall.

Matchup Trends

-Golden Gophers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings with Iowa.

-Under is 5-1 in teams' last 6 meetings in Iowa.