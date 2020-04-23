HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Oddsmakers Have High Opinion Of Wirfs

John Bohnenkamp

Oddsmakers, like those who do mock drafts, have high opinions on former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

William Hill Sportsbook has the over/under on Wirfs' draft slot at 8.5. The under money line is -170, while the over money line is at +140.

Sports Illustrated's mock draft using odds has Wirfs going to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 9 selection.

A look at how other casinos view Wirfs:

• PointsBet has Wirfs' money line at being the No. 2 pick at +15000. His money line to be the No. 3 pick is +900.

Wirfs' over/under for draft position is 8.5, with the under money line at -278 and the over money line at +205.

The money line for Wirfs to be the No. 1 pick of the New York Giants is +120, making him the favorite. Wirfs is +150 to be drafted in the top five, and -500 to be in the top 10.

• BetMGM has Wirfs' over/under for draft position at 8.5, with the under money line at -162 and the over at +135.

BetOnline has Wirfs' money line as the first offensive lineman taken at -140.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa isn't quite as high in the oddsmakers' eyes.

• BetMGM has Epenesa's over/under for draft position at 30.5, with a -110 money line for both the over and the under.

• PointsBet has Epenesa's money line as the first defensive lineman drafted at +8000, with the money line for the second defensive lineman drafted at +5500. 

• BetOnline has Epenesa's money line to not be drafted in the first round at -155 and +115 for yes.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bohnenkamp: The Microscope On Epenesa Misses The Bigger Picture

Iowa defensive end didn't have the best performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his coach says that shouldn't matter.

John Bohnenkamp

by

John Bohnenkamp

Class of 2021: Stephens, Lewellyn Commit To Iowa

The Hawkeyes received two three-star commitments for their 2021 football class in two days.

Adam Hensley

The Final Big Board: High Marks For Wirfs, Questions About Epenesa

Former Iowa players Tristan Wirfs is projected as a first-rounder in the NFL Draft, but questions remain about A.J. Epenesa.

John Bohnenkamp

Driven With Confidence: How Caitlin Clark Became A Hawkeye

Highly-touted Iowa women's basketball commit Caitlin Clark has always been confident, even before her high school days.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Best Fits In The NFL Draft For Hopeful Hawkeyes

A look at where Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa, Nate Stanley, Geno Stone, and Michael Ojemudia might land this weekend.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Slip To A 4 Seed

Lunardi's updated bracket (yes, it's way too early) has Iowa in Boise.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Horner Keeps His Perspective After Cancer Battle

Former Iowa player led Truman State to the NCAA Division II tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Big Board: The Rankings Of Five Hawkeyes

As many as five former Iowa players could go in this weekend's NFL draft.

John Bohnenkamp

The Breakdown: CJ Fredrick

Iowa redshirt freshman guard showed from the beginning what he was going to mean to the Hawkeyes' lineup.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

10 Iowa Wrestlers Named All-Americans

Nine Iowa wrestlers were first-team selections by the NWCA.

John Bohnenkamp