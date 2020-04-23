Oddsmakers Have High Opinion Of Wirfs
John Bohnenkamp
Oddsmakers, like those who do mock drafts, have high opinions on former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
William Hill Sportsbook has the over/under on Wirfs' draft slot at 8.5. The under money line is -170, while the over money line is at +140.
Sports Illustrated's mock draft using odds has Wirfs going to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 9 selection.
A look at how other casinos view Wirfs:
• PointsBet has Wirfs' money line at being the No. 2 pick at +15000. His money line to be the No. 3 pick is +900.
Wirfs' over/under for draft position is 8.5, with the under money line at -278 and the over money line at +205.
The money line for Wirfs to be the No. 1 pick of the New York Giants is +120, making him the favorite. Wirfs is +150 to be drafted in the top five, and -500 to be in the top 10.
• BetMGM has Wirfs' over/under for draft position at 8.5, with the under money line at -162 and the over at +135.
• BetOnline has Wirfs' money line as the first offensive lineman taken at -140.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa isn't quite as high in the oddsmakers' eyes.
• BetMGM has Epenesa's over/under for draft position at 30.5, with a -110 money line for both the over and the under.
• PointsBet has Epenesa's money line as the first defensive lineman drafted at +8000, with the money line for the second defensive lineman drafted at +5500.
• BetOnline has Epenesa's money line to not be drafted in the first round at -155 and +115 for yes.