Oddsmakers Have High Opinion Of Wirfs

Oddsmakers, like those who do mock drafts, have high opinions on former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

William Hill Sportsbook has the over/under on Wirfs' draft slot at 8.5. The under money line is -170, while the over money line is at +140.

Sports Illustrated's mock draft using odds has Wirfs going to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 9 selection.

A look at how other casinos view Wirfs:

• PointsBet has Wirfs' money line at being the No. 2 pick at +15000. His money line to be the No. 3 pick is +900.

Wirfs' over/under for draft position is 8.5, with the under money line at -278 and the over money line at +205.

The money line for Wirfs to be the No. 1 pick of the New York Giants is +120, making him the favorite. Wirfs is +150 to be drafted in the top five, and -500 to be in the top 10.

• BetMGM has Wirfs' over/under for draft position at 8.5, with the under money line at -162 and the over at +135.

• BetOnline has Wirfs' money line as the first offensive lineman taken at -140.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa isn't quite as high in the oddsmakers' eyes.

• BetMGM has Epenesa's over/under for draft position at 30.5, with a -110 money line for both the over and the under.

• PointsBet has Epenesa's money line as the first defensive lineman drafted at +8000, with the money line for the second defensive lineman drafted at +5500.

• BetOnline has Epenesa's money line to not be drafted in the first round at -155 and +115 for yes.