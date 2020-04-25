HawkeyeMaven
The Grades For The Ojemudia Pick

Iowa's Michael Ojemudia was drafted in Friday's third round by the Denver Broncos. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos in Friday's third round of the NFL Draft.

A look at the national analysis of the selection:

Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

Analysis: "Denver’s No. 2 corner position was a revolving door all season last year; it’s possible Ojemudia was selected to be a potential starter sometime in the near future. One thing about Vic Fangio’s scheme: with all of its blurry two-deep safety looks, it does a lot to help and hide cornerbacks."

ESPN

Analysis: "It is a draft tradition that big cornerbacks always move up the board during the draft weekend. And while many teams had a Day 3 grade on Ojemudia heading into the draft, the Broncos went for the 6-foot-5/8, 200-pound Ojemudia, who ran 4.45 in the 40 at the scouting combine. At the moment, he is more potential over production. Though he did flash top-flight skills in some games this season, he didn't have the overall consistency as some others at the position. This is clearly a player whom the Broncos see has speed and size that they believe they can mold into a more consistent performer." — Jeff Legwold

"The Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to acquire A.J. Bouye, but it's unclear who will start opposite him after Chris Harris signed with the Chargers. Ojemudia is a good fit for coach Vic Fangio's scheme, which features quarters, Cover 2 and split-safety coverage. That said, he's not a finished product, and taking him here is a little bit of a reach." — Steve Muench

NFL.com

Grade: A

Analysis: "Ojemudia helped himself in the postseason with his strong performance. The strong tackler represents a solid pick who fills a need." — Chad Reuter

