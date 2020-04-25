The Grades For The Ojemudia Pick

Former Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos in Friday's third round of the NFL Draft.

A look at the national analysis of the selection:

Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

Analysis: "Denver’s No. 2 corner position was a revolving door all season last year; it’s possible Ojemudia was selected to be a potential starter sometime in the near future. One thing about Vic Fangio’s scheme: with all of its blurry two-deep safety looks, it does a lot to help and hide cornerbacks."

ESPN

Analysis: "It is a draft tradition that big cornerbacks always move up the board during the draft weekend. And while many teams had a Day 3 grade on Ojemudia heading into the draft, the Broncos went for the 6-foot-5/8, 200-pound Ojemudia, who ran 4.45 in the 40 at the scouting combine. At the moment, he is more potential over production. Though he did flash top-flight skills in some games this season, he didn't have the overall consistency as some others at the position. This is clearly a player whom the Broncos see has speed and size that they believe they can mold into a more consistent performer." — Jeff Legwold

"The Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to acquire A.J. Bouye, but it's unclear who will start opposite him after Chris Harris signed with the Chargers. Ojemudia is a good fit for coach Vic Fangio's scheme, which features quarters, Cover 2 and split-safety coverage. That said, he's not a finished product, and taking him here is a little bit of a reach." — Steve Muench

NFL.com

Grade: A

Analysis: "Ojemudia helped himself in the postseason with his strong performance. The strong tackler represents a solid pick who fills a need." — Chad Reuter