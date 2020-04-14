HawkeyeMaven
Oladokun Commits To Iowa

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa received a commitment on Tuesday from cornerback Jordan Oladokun, the ninth verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes' 2021 class.

Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla., announced his commitment on social media Tuesday morning.

Oladokun is ranked as a 3-star player by Rivals.com.

Oladokun announced his final choices last month. Besides Iowa, Oladokun had Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Penn State and Virginia Tech on his list.

Iowa has seven defensive players on its commitment list. The class currently ranks ninth nationally by 247 Sports and 12th nationally by Rivals.

