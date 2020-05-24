HawkeyeMaven
Oladokun Still Interested In Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Jordan Oladokun verbally committed to Iowa and then reopened his recruiting.

On Sunday, the cornerback announced that the Hawkeyes were in his top four teams, along with Pittsburgh, Kansas State and Louisville.

Oladokun committed to the Hawkeyes on April 14, then announced on May 8 that he was reopening his recruitment, later clarifying on social media that Iowa had not forced him into an early commitment.

Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback, is listed as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Oladokun had 20 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. He also had 28 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns, and 380 return yards and a touchdown on special teams. 

Iowa has 15 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes' class is ranked 10th nationally by Rivals.com.

Golston Takes On The Nutritional Battle

Iowa defensive end tries to stay true to his diet during self-isolation.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Sets Campus Return Schedule

Coaches can be back June 1, football players on June 8, and men's and women's basketball players on June 15.

John Bohnenkamp

Smith-Marsette Learns From Passing Sessions With Petras

Iowa wide receiver worked in the spring with the expected starting QB for this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Meyer Deals With The Challenges Of Medical School

Former Iowa wrestler uses the same work ethic that made him an All-American

Pete Ruden

Heflin Transfers To Iowa

Former Northern Illinois defensive tackle will be immediately eligible.

John Bohnenkamp

NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

Voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball can start on June 1.

John Bohnenkamp

Analysis: Heflin Brings Experience To Iowa Defensive Line

Jack Heflin played in 38 games for Northern Illinois and was a second-team All-MAC pick last season.

Adam Hensley

Hawkeyes Ready To Get Back Together

Iowa's players have tried to make the most of their time away.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Miller Enters Transfer Portal

Offensive lineman retired from football due to injuries, but is now transferring from the program to play elsewhere.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Volleyball Program Receives NCAA Penalties

Program put on one-year probation, must vacate wins in 2017 and 2018 after former coach paid player $2,000.

John Bohnenkamp

