Oladokun Still Interested In Hawkeyes

Jordan Oladokun verbally committed to Iowa and then reopened his recruiting.

On Sunday, the cornerback announced that the Hawkeyes were in his top four teams, along with Pittsburgh, Kansas State and Louisville.

Oladokun committed to the Hawkeyes on April 14, then announced on May 8 that he was reopening his recruitment, later clarifying on social media that Iowa had not forced him into an early commitment.

Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback, is listed as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Oladokun had 20 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. He also had 28 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns, and 380 return yards and a touchdown on special teams.

Iowa has 15 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes' class is ranked 10th nationally by Rivals.com.