One Major Bright Spot for Iowa After Bowl Game Disaster
The Iowa Hawkeyes have suffered yet another disappointing bowl game loss, falling to the Missouri Tigers by a score of 27-24 in the Music City Bowl.
Iowa managed just three points in the second half in the defeat in what was just the latest hit to Kirk Ferentz's legacy as Hawkeyes head coach.
However, in spite of Iowa's loss, one major bright spot did emerge for the Hawkeyes.
The rushing attack sans Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson opted out of Iowa's bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, leaving Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson to handle backfield duties.
It initially appeared to be a major issue for the Hawkeyes, whose entire offense hinged on Johnson's effectiveness throughout most of the season.
But the run game was the least of Iowa's problems against Missouri, as the Hawkeyes punctured a stingy Tigers defense for 166 yards on the ground.
Moulton carried the ball 14 times for 96 yards and a touchdown while Patterson toted the rock nine times for 74 yards.
It certainly wasn't the first time that Moulton and Patterson showed flashes in 2024, but it was definitely encouraging to see both running backs produce in Iowa's biggest game of the year.
It bodes pretty well for the Hawkeyes heading into 2025 without Johnson.
Remember: Iowa still does not have a definitive answer under center, so the ground game will once again be the featured part of the offense next season. At least that's how it seems at the current point in time.
The Hawkeyes will absolutely need production from both of their halfbacks unless one of them has a Johnson-like breakout campaign (which I guess isn't out of the realm of possibility).
Keep in mind: Johnson essentially came out of nowhere this season, so it's not outlandish to think that Iowa has another elite back on its roster.
We'll see how things unfold for the Hawkeyes next year, but there is no question that the performance by the Moulton-Patterson duo was a bit of a silver lining in Iowa's latest failure.