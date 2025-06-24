Packers' Lukas Van Ness Lands on Critical List Entering 2025 Season
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Green Bay Packers pass rusher Lukas Van Ness has been named on a critical list ahead of the 2025 season.
Van Ness was ranked number one among Packers players who are facing make-or-break seasons. It makes sense for Van Ness to be named on this list, as he has failed to take a jump in his first two NFL seasons.
The 2023 first-round pick recorded four sacks in his rookie campaign and three sacks in the 2024 campaign.
Across two seasons at Iowa, Van Ness had 71 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 20 tackles for loss.
Van Ness has the opportunity to take a major jump in his third season. He will get plenty of snaps as the Packers didn't upgrade their pass rush in the offseason.
Van Ness will line up opposite Rashan Gary once again. However, with the Packers looking to be Super Bowl contenders, Van Ness must have a career year, or he could find himself on the way out of Green Bay.
The former Hawkeyes star has a lot of pressure on him heading into the 2025 season, as it could be a make-or-break year.
