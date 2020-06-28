Parks Chooses Utah Over Iowa

Iowa missed out on running back Ricky Parks on Sunday.

Parks, a 4-star prospect out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla., committed to Utah over the Hawkeyes.

Parks is the teammate of defensive back Jordan Oladokun, who committed to Iowa last Sunday.

Parks had 21 scholarship offers, but whittled his list down to the Utes and the Hawkeyes.

Parks rushed for 1,251 yards and 14 touchdowns at Jesuit High School in Tampa as a junior. He has transferred to Gaither for his senior season.

Iowa still has a deep running back group. Tyler Goodson will be a sophomore this season. Ivory Kelly-Martin has two seasons remaining. Shadrick Byrd is a redshirt freshman. Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are incoming freshmen.

The Hawkeyes have 17 commitments for the 2021 class.

A look at Ricky Parks

Height — 5-foot-10

Weight — 192 pounds

High school — Gaither HS, Tampa, Fla.

Offers — Utah, Iowa, Central Michigan, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, UCF, South Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Florida International, Missouri, Syracuse, Toledo

247 Sports — 3 stars (356 national, 20 position, 56 state)

Rivals — 4 stars (16 position, 43 state)