Inside The Hawkeyes

Photo Gallery: Hawkeye Football Media Day

Iowa Hosts Annual Gathering Friday

Rob Howe

Iowa QB Cade McNamara speaks with reports at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara speaks with reports at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
In this story:
Iowa John Lester )7) helps up teammate Nolan DeLong at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN
Iowa John Lester )7) helps up teammate Nolan DeLong at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa QB Cade McNamara speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa TE Luke Lachey speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa TE Luke Lachey speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa TRB Kaden Wetjen speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa TRB Kaden Wetjen speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa speaks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa QBs (L-R) Cade McNamara, Marco Lainez and Brendan Sullivan at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City.
Iowa QBs (L-R) Cade McNamara, Marco Lainez and Brendan Sullivan at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa DL Aaron Graves talks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa DL Aaron Graves talks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN)
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters at the team's annual media day on Aug. 9, 2024 in Iowa City. (Rob Howe/HN) /
Published
Rob Howe

ROB HOWE

HN Staff

Home/Football