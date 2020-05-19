Pittman Becomes Iowa's 15th Commitment

Iowa picked up more defensive line help for the 2021 recruiting class on Monday, when Jeremiah Pittman of Arlington Heights, Ill., announced his commitment on social media.

Pittman became the 15th commitment for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's class is now ranked eighth nationally by Rivals.com and 10th by 247 Sports.

Pittman, 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com and 247 Sports. He had 13 scholarship offers, including Boston College, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Pittman, who plays at St. Viator High School, is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Hawkeyes in the 2021 class, joining defensive ends Max Llewellyn and Jeff Bowie and defensive tackle Griffin Liddle.

Iowa's class has three four-star commitments — offensive lineman David Davidkov and Connor Colby and linebacker Justice Sullivan.