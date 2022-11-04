Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Purdue Football

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Saturday's Iowa-Purdue matchup comes with a couple of good story angles. The Hawkeyes are looking to avenge last season's upset loss when they were unbeaten and No. 2 in the country. This year, the Boilermakers top playmaker, receiver Charlie Jones, is an Iowa transfer.

When all of the window dressing is peeled away, however, it's an important Big Ten West game being contested in November. A win is vital for staying in the divisional race.

It could be made more interesting by the teams contending with poor weather. The forecast is calling for rain and high winds. That might hurt Purdue, which leans on its passing game.

The Boilermakers (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) have won four of the last five meetings in this series after dropping four in a row. They're favored in this game. That said, they're not overlooking the Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3).

"Our team understands they're an opponent that every year presents numerous challenges," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said this week. "They're very well coached, outstanding on defense. They are every year. Make you earn everything I get. Force you into making mistakes and take advantage of that."

A powerful Purdue offense is led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell. He paces the Big Ten with 324.3 passing yards per game, more than 27 ahead his his nearest competitor, Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

Jones has flourished in the Boilermaker attack after playing a backup role at Iowa. He leads the league with 72 catches, 24 more than his nearest challenger. He has caught nine touchdown passes.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Hawkeye receiver Nico Ragaini, who roomed with Jones at Iowa. "I knew he was a good player."

Purdue also features another former Hawkeye receiver, Tyrone Tracy Jr., who's caught 24 passes for 188 yards to go with six carries for 47 yards.

"I played against Charlie and Tyrone for the past couple of years in practice," Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said. "I don't to say it's no different than that but it's going to just be playing against them again like we did in practice. It's going to be exciting to lay a hit on them instead of not being able to in practice."

The Boilermakers have been one of the few teams to find consistent success against the Iowa defense. Brohm's offensive scheme takes advantage of what the Hawkeyes allow in the margins.

"They do a wonderful job of preparing for us. They bring in wrinkles and ways to counter the type of defense that we have," Merriweather said.

Iowa's inconsistent offense likely will need to contribute Saturday as a result. Purdue does yield 25.5 points per game, the fifth most in the Big Ten. It does hold up pretty well against the run, allowing just 110.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Hawkeyes might be best served in throwing to set up the rush. The Boilermakers give up 242.8 air yards a contest, the sixth most in the league. They do have 10 interceptions.

Iowa's offense woke up a bit last week in a 33-13 victory against Northwestern. It ran up 398 yards after ranking near the bottom of the country in that category.

"When I watched them this past week they were efficient," Brohm said. "They didn't turn the ball over. They utilize their zone running scheme very well with the jet sweeps and making some play-actions off of it. They were able to get easy completions and get the ball out on time."

Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras enjoyed his best game of the year last Saturday. He completed 21-of-30 passes – to eight different receivers — for 220 yards and one touchdown.

TV ANNOUNCERS: Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on FS1.

SERIES: Purdue holds a 50-39-3 advantage in the series that began with a 16-0 Iowa win in 1910. Purdue has won four ofthe last five in the series. The Hawkeyeslast win in West Lafayette came in 2016 in a 49-35 shootout when Akrum Wadley (176 yards, 1 TD) and LeShun Daniels, Jr., (150 yards, 2 TDs) both went overthe centurymark. Iowa is 17-29-1 all-time in games played at Purdue.

Iowa and the Boilermakers battled to a 21-21 tie at West Lafayette in 1994. That game marks the last tie game for Iowa before the college football tie-breaker system was put in place.

BETTING LINES: Iowa opened as a 4.5-point underdog in the Vegas Insider consensus Sunday night. It fell to the Hawkeyes +3.5 by Thursday afternoon. The total opened at 43.5 and moved to 39.5 by Thursday afternoon.

TRENDS

-Purdue is 6-2 Against The Spread (ATS) in its last 8 games following a bye week.

-Over is 7-1 in Boilermakers last 8 home games.

-Iowa is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

-Over is 7-2 in Hawkeyes last 9 conference games.

PURDUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

-Aidan O'Connell, QB – Dating back to last season, O’Connell is one of five quarterbacks to throw for over 5,900 yards and 40 touchdowns. He has five career games with 400 yards passing and three touchdowns, the most by a Big Ten quarterback since 2000, trailed by Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and C.J. Stroud with four.

-Charlie Jones, WR – Jones has made an immediate impact since transferring to Purdue from Iowa, ranking second nationally in receptions per game (9.0), fourth in receiving touchdowns (9) and sixth in receiving yards (840). He has recorded five 100-yard games this season, including three in B1G play. He is one touchdown away from becoming the 10th receiver in Purdue history to record 10 touchdowns in a single season.

-Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE – registered 15 pressures and 12 run stops this season through his first 5 games, per PFF. He led the 'Cats with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last year on his way to All-Big Ten honors. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman selected Adebawore to his annual “Freak List,” spotlighting 100 players in college football displaying extraordinarily unique physical abilities. Notable accolades for Adebawore include: 30 bench press reps (225 lbs), 37.5" vertical leap, 20-yd shuttle time of 4.05.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Purdue: Protect the football. O'Connell has thrown eight picks in as many games.

Iowa: Receive meaningful contributions from its offense.

GAME NOTES

-Purdue defensive end Joe Strickland and Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins both attended Brebeuf Jesuit Prep High School in Indianapolis, Ind. Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks and Iowa defensive backs Deshaun Lee, Brenden Deasfernandes, and Kaevon Merriweather all attended Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan

-The Boilermakers allow only 3.62 tackles-for-loss per game, leading the B1G and ranking sixth in the nation. The O-Line trio of Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, and Eric Miller have started the past 23 games alongside one another. Holstege leads the way with 26 straight starts, followed by Hartwig (24) and Miller (32).

-While Purdue is primarily known for its passing game, the Boilermakers have rushed for 14 touchdowns compared to 18 through the air. The 14 rushing scores surpass the total from the previous two seasons combined (7 in 2021, 4 in 2020) and is already the most in a season since Purdue rushed for 20 touchdowns in 2018.

-The Purdue defense has recorded 10 interceptions through the first eight games, ranking third in the Big Ten and 15th nationally. The Boilermakers have tallied a B1G-best seven interceptions in conference contests.

-The Boilermakers have been successful in the red zone this season, scoring 34 out of 37 times for a 92 percent rate and ranking No. 16 in the country. Moreover, 27 of those 34 red zone scores have been touchdowns (73%).

-Saturday’s game is Iowa’s first on a grass playing surface this season. The team’s last game on grass was in Evanston during the 2021 season – a 17-12 Hawkeye victory. Iowa has won its last three games on grass with its last loss coming at Purdue in the 2020 season opener (L, 24-20).

-Iowa’s defense is allowing 3.91 per play, which is No. 1 in the FBS. The Hawkeyes have held three opponents under 200 yards of total offense this season.

-Iowa is fourth in the nation in scoring defense and total defense, surrendering 15.8 points and 265.6 yards per game. The Hawkeyes have allowed 13 or fewer points in six games. Iowa has held all eight opponents under their season average in total offense.

-Hawkeye freshman RB Kaleb Johnson started his second straight game against Northwestern, where he rushed for 94 yards on 14 attempts, narrowly missing his second career 100-yard game. Through eight games, Johnson has a team-best 353 yards with three touchdowns. His 18 points are second on the team.

-10 X 9 – Iowa LB Jay Higgins had a career-high 11 tackles in Iowa’s win over Northwestern. Higgins is the fourth player to tally 10+ tackles this season. The four players – Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Cooper DeJean – have nine 10+ tackle games in 2022. Campbell, Benson and Higgins combined for 31 tackles against Northwestern.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Purdue – Hoshang Merchant

Iowa - Cindy Lovell

HOWE I SEE IT: I've gone back and forth on this game all week. Were Iowa's offensive gains against Northwestern real or a mirage? The Wildcats have been the worst team in the conference.

I have to see it again before I believe. The Boilermakers are decent on defense, and I think Iowa struggles to punch it into the end zone enough on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes would benefit from the monsoon-like conditions in the extended forecast. That could be the equalizer. It's not smart to count on that, however.

PREDICTION: Purdue 24, Iowa 23