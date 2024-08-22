Report: Kirk Ferentz, Assistant Suspended
The Athletic reported overnight that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and receivers coach Job Budmayr were suspended for next week's 2024 season opener for recruiting violations. The incident involved the pursuit of former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara in the transfer portal in late 2022.
McNamara is competing with Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting position this month. The Hawkeyes kick off the season on Aug. 31 against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium.
Ferentz, the longest tenured head coach in major college football, will miss the first contest of his 26th season at the Hawkeye helm. Budmayr is in his first year as a position coach after serving the last two campaigns at iowa as an analyst, which is when he allegedly violated rules.