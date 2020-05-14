Summer Preview: The Running Backs

It didn't take long for Tyler Goodson to make an impact on the 2019 Iowa football team.

Goodson, a true freshman, had nine carries for 36 yards in the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).

By the end of the season, Goodson was Iowa's leading rusher, with 638 yards on 134 carries. He became the first true freshman in program history to lead the team in rushing yards. Goodson moved into the starting lineup for the final four games of the season.

Goodson was part of a three-back attack last season, along with Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. Young is gone, but Sargent is back after starting eight games last season.

It's a formidable duo. Sargent had 563 rushing yards in 2019, and has 1,308 in his two-year career at Iowa. His power and speed, combined with Goodson's acceleration, makes this a strong combination.

Ivory Kelly-Martin played in four games last season and was able to take a redshirt year, but the fourth-year junior also has plenty of experience. Kelly-Martin, like Goodson, has not just the speed, but the ability to be a receiver in the passing game. Kelly-Martin has 548 rushing yards in his career, but he's also caught 15 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown — he had a career-high nine receptions in nine games in 2018.

Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are two incoming freshmen who could provide some depth this season. Leshon Williams rushed for 3,116 yards in his final two high school seasons, while Gavin Williams rushed for 4,109 yards in four high school seasons at Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Dowling high schools.