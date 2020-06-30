HawkeyeMaven

Scherff Named To BTN's All-Decade Offensive Line

Former Iowa offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (left) was named to the BTN's All-Decade Team on Tuesday. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa player Brandon Scherff was among five players named to the Big Ten Network's Big Ten All-Decade offensive line on Tuesday.

Scherff played at Iowa from 2011-14, playing in 43 games with 36 starts..

Scherff was a consensus All-American as a senior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. He was also the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year.

Scherff started 13 games as a junior, winning second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Scherff started three games as a redshirt freshman, then played seven games as a sophomore. He started the first six games that season, playing every offensive snap, but suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle and missed the rest of the season. 

Scherff was a first-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started every game for the Redskins that season, missing just one snap after momentarily losing his shoe.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, starting 30 games in those two seasons. Scherff was voted to the Pro Bowl last season, but was placed on injured reserve before the end of the season.

Joining Scherff as selections were Indiana's Dan Feeney, Michigan's Taylor Lewan, and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and Billy Price.

Scherff joins former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell on the All-Decade list. The Hawkeyes figure to have more players announced on Wednesday, when the tight ends and defensive backs are named.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wadley: 'I Wish I Never Played' At Iowa

Statement from former running back makes allegations toward coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

John Bohnenkamp

billso

ESPN: Game At Minnesota Will Be Key For Iowa's Season

Most important 2020 game for Top 25 teams chosen.

John Bohnenkamp

Jewell Named To BTN's All-Decade Team

Former Iowa linebacker makes it to network's list.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports 5 Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests

A total of 17 positive tests have been recorded since athletic department testing began on May 29.

John Bohnenkamp

Realignment Roundtable: Breaking Down SI's Reimagining Of College Sports

Iowa, Iowa State, and Wisconsin were among those in the Great Midwest Conference.

John Bohnenkamp

Decoding Energy: How Ricky Stanzi Studies The Human Body's Movements

The former Hawkeye quarterback is a GOATA professor and coach.

Adam Hensley

Parks Chooses Utah Over Iowa

4-star running back commits to Utes.

John Bohnenkamp

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Connor Colby

In-state offensive lineman was one of Iowa's first commitments.

John Bohnenkamp

RobertMac

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Beau Stephens

Breaking down one of the offensive line commitments in Iowa's 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

Toussaint Appreciates Support Of His Teammates

Iowa guard talks about his emotions after the death of George Floyd.

John Bohnenkamp

RobertMac