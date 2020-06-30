Scherff Named To BTN's All-Decade Offensive Line

Former Iowa player Brandon Scherff was among five players named to the Big Ten Network's Big Ten All-Decade offensive line on Tuesday.

Scherff played at Iowa from 2011-14, playing in 43 games with 36 starts..

Scherff was a consensus All-American as a senior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation's most outstanding interior lineman. He was also the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year.

Scherff started 13 games as a junior, winning second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Scherff started three games as a redshirt freshman, then played seven games as a sophomore. He started the first six games that season, playing every offensive snap, but suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle and missed the rest of the season.

Scherff was a first-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started every game for the Redskins that season, missing just one snap after momentarily losing his shoe.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, starting 30 games in those two seasons. Scherff was voted to the Pro Bowl last season, but was placed on injured reserve before the end of the season.

Joining Scherff as selections were Indiana's Dan Feeney, Michigan's Taylor Lewan, and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and Billy Price.

Scherff joins former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell on the All-Decade list. The Hawkeyes figure to have more players announced on Wednesday, when the tight ends and defensive backs are named.