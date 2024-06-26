Scott Starzyk Considering Options After Iowa Visit
It's been a fruitful spring for Scott Starzyk. The Texas high school specialist reported recent scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Oklahoma heading into this past weekend's Iowa official visit.
The Hawkeyes added to his options. They offered during his time in town.
"Iowa was a great experience, and I’m looking to make a final decision by early August," Starzyk told HN.
Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Memphis and Texas are among the other schools that have played host to him for campus visits. Army, Navy, Memphis and others offered scholarships.
The Hawkeyes return two-year starting kicker Drew Stevens, who will be a junior this season. They added North Carolina's Tripp Woody at the position in the '24 class. Those two guys walked on at Iowa.
Stevens would be a senior when Starzyk arrives at Iowa. Woody could have four years of eligibility remaining if he red shirts in '23.
"I feel as it’s one of the better situations in the country right now for a kicker to enter," Starzyk said.
He was hosted by Stevens during his official visit.
"He was great. He showed me around downtown and really helped me to enjoy Iowa City," Starzyk said.
Kohl's Kicking ranks Starzyk as the No. 1 kicker nationally in '25. The Woodlands High senior is the No. 5 punter in the cycle.
Iowa's special teams have performed well in recent years under the coordination of LeVar Woods. Starzyk learned how the Hawkeyes operate.
"I liked how coach Woods laid out the in-season schedule and how he manages the guys' reps," Starzyk said.