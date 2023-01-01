Skip to main content
Seth Anderson Commits to Iowa Football

Charleston Southern transfer receiver Seth Anderson visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (UI)

Seth Anderson Commits to Iowa Football

Hawkeyes Add Wide Receiver from Transfer Portal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A day after finishing the 2022 season with a victory, Iowa Football celebrated New Year's Day by adding a new wide receiver. Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson announced his commitment via social media. 

"I loved the coaches and the culture there," Anderson told HN about why he chose the Hawkeyes. "I feel that I can make an impact." 

Iowa addressed a position of need. It lost receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson to the transfer portal last month. 

Anderson would join veterans Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Jacob Bostick, and Brody Brecht, and incoming freshman Alex Mota, Dayton Howard and Jarriett Buie Jr. on the Hawkeyes' current 2023 roster. They are involved with transfer portal pass catcher Isaac TeSlaa, who officially visited in December

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anderson (6-0, 178) officially visited Iowa last month as well. He visited Georgia Tech and Appalachian State, too. 

As a freshman at Charleston Southern this fall, Anderson caught 42 passes for 628 Yards and seven touchdowns. He prepped at Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett High, the alma mater of former Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.

Anderson's father, Willie "Flipper" Anderson, played receiver at UCLA and for 10 years in the NFL with the Rams, Broncos, Colts and Washington. 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Cooper DeJean
Football

Video, Transcript: Iowa Players Music City Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Music City Presser

By Iowa Sports Information
Cooper DeJean
Football

Iowa Defense Dominates Music City Bowl

By John Bohnenkamp
Sam LaPorta
Football

Bohnenkamp: Bittersweet Finale for Sam LaPorta

By John Bohnenkamp
Tory Taylor, Logan Lee
Football

Music City Notebook: Tory Taylor Returning

By John Bohnenkamp
Cooper DeJean
Podcast

Instant Reaction Podcast - Iowa Wins Music City Bowl

By Andrew Downs
Xavier Nwankpa
Football

Howe: Hawkeyes Stick to Script in Music City Win

By Rob Howe
Real Woods
Wrestling

Photo Gallery: Iowa Wrestling at Soldier Salute

By Rob Howe