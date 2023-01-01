Seth Anderson Commits to Iowa Football

A day after finishing the 2022 season with a victory, Iowa Football celebrated New Year's Day by adding a new wide receiver. Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson announced his commitment via social media.

"I loved the coaches and the culture there," Anderson told HN about why he chose the Hawkeyes. "I feel that I can make an impact."

Iowa addressed a position of need. It lost receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson to the transfer portal last month.

Anderson would join veterans Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Jacob Bostick, and Brody Brecht, and incoming freshman Alex Mota, Dayton Howard and Jarriett Buie Jr. on the Hawkeyes' current 2023 roster. They are involved with transfer portal pass catcher Isaac TeSlaa, who officially visited in December.

Anderson (6-0, 178) officially visited Iowa last month as well. He visited Georgia Tech and Appalachian State, too.

As a freshman at Charleston Southern this fall, Anderson caught 42 passes for 628 Yards and seven touchdowns. He prepped at Suwanee (GA) North Gwinnett High, the alma mater of former Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.

Anderson's father, Willie "Flipper" Anderson, played receiver at UCLA and for 10 years in the NFL with the Rams, Broncos, Colts and Washington.