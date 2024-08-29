Shonn Greene Hawkeye Honorary Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa unanimous All-American Shonn Greene will serve as honorary captain when the Hawkeyes host Illinois State on Saturday on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:01 a.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Greene was recipient of the 2008 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate running back, after leading the Hawkeyes to nine wins and rushing for more than 100 yards in every game. He is only the second running back in Iowa history (Nile Kinnick) to earn consensus All-America honors. Following the 2008 season, Greene was honored with the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, emblematic of the league's most valuable player. He was named a co-captain and MVP following his senior campaign.
Greene holds the Iowa single season records for yards rushing (1,850) and rushing touchdowns (20). He also is tied for most rushing scores in a game when he crossed the goal line four times against Wisconsin in 2008. He ranks 12th on Iowa’s career rushing yardage list with 2,228 yards, despite playing only one full season. Greene lettered three times (2005-06-08).
The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native played six seasons in the National Football League after being drafted in the third round by the New York Jets in 2009. He played four years with the Jets (2009-12) and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2013-14). Greene eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in back-to-back years in 2011 (1,054) and 2012 (1,063).
Greene, who will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend, will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.