SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Smith-Marsette Named Second-Team All-American By USA Today

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named a second-team All-American at kick returner by USA Today.

Smith-Marsette joins kicker Keith Duncan, who was named to the first team.

The teams honored players in Football Bowl Subdivision, including those who aren't playing a fall season. The Big Ten announced last week that it was postponing the fall seasons to the spring.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season, while ranking second on the team in receptions. Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season.

In Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game. He won the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette earlier was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Hawkeyes Honored On Senior Bowl Top 250

Duncan, Cronk, Jackson and Smith-Marsette honored.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Parents Say Warren's Response Was 'Unacceptable'

Group says Big Ten hasn't fully explained decision to postpone fall sports seasons.

John Bohnenkamp

Duncan Named To USA Today Preseason All-American Team

Iowa kicker honored, even though he won't have a fall season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Warren: Big Ten Decision To Postpone 'Will Not Be Revisited'

Commissioner says in open letter that he understands 'disappointment and questions' about conference's decision.

John Bohnenkamp

College Basketball Bubbles Could Work, But Don't Squander December

A prime month of real estate on the calendar can't be passed up.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Offers Alabama Running Back

Hawkeyes target White in 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Stays At No. 5 In CBS Sports Rankings

Hawkeyes still get high marks in preseason men's basketball list.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Roberts Wonders What Spring Season Would Look Like

Senior distance runner isn't sure how a cross country and track and field season in the same months would work, but he took advantage of the postponement and opted to add a fifth year.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Commitments Honored On Register's List

Brecht, Colby and Graves are part of the Iowa Eight.

John Bohnenkamp

A Week Later, The Questions To The Big Ten Keep Coming

Lack of transparency continues to be aggravating around the conference.

John Bohnenkamp