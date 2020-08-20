Smith-Marsette Named Second-Team All-American By USA Today

Iowa senior Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named a second-team All-American at kick returner by USA Today.

Smith-Marsette joins kicker Keith Duncan, who was named to the first team.

The teams honored players in Football Bowl Subdivision, including those who aren't playing a fall season. The Big Ten announced last week that it was postponing the fall seasons to the spring.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season, while ranking second on the team in receptions. Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season.

In Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game. He won the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette earlier was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports.