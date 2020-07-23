Smith-Marsette Among Players On Hornung Award Watch List

Iowa senior wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

The award honors the most versatile player in college football. The watch list is comprised of 50 players.

It is the second consecutive year Smith-Marsette has been named to the Hornung Watch List and his second watch list nomination of the summer. He also is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given to the top wide receiver in college football.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards (722) and touchdown catches (5) in 2019, while ranking second on the team with 44 receptions. He led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6-yard kickoff return average on 17 returns last season. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns — one against Nebraska in the regular-season finale against Nebraska and one in the Holiday Bowl against USC

In the Holiday Bowl, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game — he nearly had a passing touchdown as well — earning the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player award. He set the bowl's record for kickoff return yardage with 150 yards on five kicks.

It's been a big summer for Smith-Marsette — he was named a preseason first-team All-American and was first-team All-Big Ten selection as a return specialist by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Athlon Sports also named Smith-Marsette a preseason fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver.

Smith-Marsette was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media in 2019.

The award is named after Paul Hornung, whose versatility got him into the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.