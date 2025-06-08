Inside The Hawkeyes

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Speaks Strongly About Former Iowa Star

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has offered praise for former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kaleb Johnson.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with teammate Dayton Howard (7) Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with teammate Dayton Howard (7) Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson has received major praise from his head coach, Mike Tomlin.

“This is a high-volume, capable runner who was the center of his offense — a lot of NFL, Sunday-like runs," Tomlin said.

This is high praise from Tomlin, and could mean a big role is on tap for Johnson in his rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson had a phenomenal junior season at Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 rushing attempts. He also hauled in 22 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson joins a backfield with Jaylen Warren, who has previously been more of a receiving back and has split carries with Najee Harris.

While Warren is the expected starting running back, it's unlikely he'll take over the backfield completely.

Warren rushed for 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 rushing attempts in the 2024 season. With Warren not being a running back who takes a bulk of the carries, Johnson should be set for a big role in the Steelers' offense.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star has the confidence of his head coach and could make a significant impact in his rookie campaign.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

