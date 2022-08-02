Ted Hammond Reviews Iowa Football Visit

Ted Hammond picked up an Iowa Football scholarship offer back in May. Sunday, the Class of 2024 Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive end received his first look at campus when he attended the Hawkeyes' recruiting tailgater.

"I saw how massive the stadium is and heard they sell out almost every game," Hammond told HN. "I got to see where the players lift, train and meet with coaches."

Hammond (6-5, 260) reports 12 scholarship offers in all. The list includes Cincinnati, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt. Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin are among the schools showing interest.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell took turns speaking with Hammond during the visit.

"I feel like we have a strong connection. What I like about the conversations was how they care for the person and not just the player," Hammond said.

The overall experience at Iowa impressed him.

"I loved the visit. It felt like a great place to go to school," he said.

Hammond hopes to check out an Iowa game in person at some point this fall.

"Being from almost eight hours away, a day game would be hard to make, but I will probably make it to a night game and would like to see the atmosphere," he said.

Hammond recorded 31 tackles (4.0 for loss), a sack, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in 12 games as a sophomore on a talented St. Xavier squad. He played basketball for the Bombers as a freshman.

Check out Hammond's sophomore highlights HERE.